Police have charged a 52-year-old woman with murdering Wellington resident Helen Gregory.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said police investigating the death of Gregory, 79, made the arrest this morning.

“This is a significant development in the investigation and our thoughts are with Helen’s family at this time,” Leitch said.

The accused is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

A search of the Porirua landfill was completed on Saturday and a search is being undertaken at the accused’s address, Leitch added.

“Police would like to acknowledge the response and support of the community during the investigation and urge anyone who may have information and has not yet contacted police to do so.

“As this matter is now before the court, we are limited in making further comment.”

Gregory was found dead at her home in Baroda St, Khandallah, last month and a post-mortem revealed her death was the result of a violent act.

Leitch earlier said searches of specific areas within the landfill could “significantly advance” the inquiry.

It’s believed a person of interest in the investigation disposed of items several hours after Gregory died, and these items were later taken to the landfill.

Police scour the Porirua landfill for evidence relating to the death of 79-year-old Helen Gregory.

Police could be seen sifting through rubbish last Friday.

Neighbours of Gregory’s described her to RNZ as a keen gardener, and a quiet woman who kept to herself.

One neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told RNZ Gregory, who had gone to school with their aunt, spent a lot of her time gardening.

The amount of gardening she did and the layout and size of her hilly property helped keep her fit and out of a retirement home, they said.

The neighbour said Gregory’s only visitors were her daughter or, as she got older, her gardener.

Helen Gregory was found dead at her home in Baroda St, Khandallah, last month.

Further up the road, neighbour Steve Watt said residents on Baroda St were anxious for answers in the next few days.

“It’s pretty sad really to know that someone in your own street and neighbour, especially an older lady living on her own, that that’s happened, you know, to someone like that, especially in a quiet little street like this. But I suppose there’s a few concerned residents but they just want to know what the full story is.”

Watt has lived on Baroda St for 20 years and said during his time there he only saw Gregory a handful of times. He said she was a quiet lady who kept to herself.

Police conducted a lengthy scene examination at the property and the surrounding street, asking neighbours if they had seen any unusual activity or people they did not recognise in the area.







