The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged over five alleged arsons across Auckland in the past eight months.

Police have investigated a series of fires, believed to have been deliberately lit, between last July and this month, including four in the Papakura area and one in Newmarket.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor of the Counties Manukau South CIB said four of the fires were at residential properties, causing considerable damage to the various dwellings.

“One of the fires to a dwelling occurred while the elderly occupant was inside. Thankfully a neighbour alerted them to the danger and they escaped without harm.”

Taylor added the Newmarket fire in August was at public toilets in the train station, which caused significant alarm.

“As a result of our investigation, and with the assistance of a number of other workgroups within police, we located a person of interest.”

The 33-year-old man is due to appear in the Papakura District Court on charges of arson.

Taylor said if it weren’t for the quick response by members of the public and attendance by police and Fire and Emergency NZ, the fires could have been much more serious.

“Police would again like to thank those who provided information which assisted us in our investigation.

“We take all reports of crime seriously, especially those that have the potential to cause harm.”

He added it was a timely reminder for everyone to check they have working smoke alarms at their property.