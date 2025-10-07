Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police arrest 16 in Auckland construction cash‑wage laundering probe

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

An investigation targeting alleged money laundering has resulted in further arrests. Photo / NZ Police

An investigation targeting alleged money laundering has resulted in further arrests. Photo / NZ Police

An investigation targeting alleged money laundering using cash wages within the construction industry has led to 16 arrests.

Tens of thousands in cash, illegal drugs, luxury goods and evidence relating to the ongoing investigation have been seized.

Police said the latest phase of the investigation led to seven more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save