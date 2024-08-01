Advertisement
Police are investigating after a person was killed in a road accident in Waimamaku

Yolisa Tswanya
One person has died after a serious crash in Waimamaku. Photo /NZME

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a road accident in Waimamaku this morning.

A police spokesperson said at around 8.47am, emergency services responded to a report of a person who was found injured on State Highway 12.

The person died on scene despite efforts from first responders.

“Initial enquiries suggest the person may have been struck by a vehicle, however, police enquiries are ongoing. We will look to provide a further update when we are in a position to do so,” the police spokesperson said

NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed following the serious crash and would be “likely to remain closed for some time today”.

Alternative routes to avoid the closure at SH12 Waipoua included the use of SH14 & SH15 via Maungatāpere and Kaikohe for travel between Dargaville and Ōmāpere.

