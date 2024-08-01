One person has died after a serious crash in Waimamaku. Photo /NZME

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a road accident in Waimamaku this morning.

A police spokesperson said at around 8.47am, emergency services responded to a report of a person who was found injured on State Highway 12.

The person died on scene despite efforts from first responders.

“Initial enquiries suggest the person may have been struck by a vehicle, however, police enquiries are ongoing. We will look to provide a further update when we are in a position to do so,” the police spokesperson said