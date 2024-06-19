Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mount Albert, Auckland, this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash on New North Road, on west-bound lanes near Ballast Lane, at about 4.47pm.

“At this stage police can advise that the pedestrian is in a critical condition,” a spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised and was en route to the scene shortly after 5pm.

“New North Rd is currently closed at the intersections with Mt Albert Rd and McLean Street.”

Diversions are in place at the scene.

Police have advised commuters in the area to expect delays and allow additional time to reach their destinations safely this evening.

An employee in a nearby shop told the Herald they heard a “massive thud” before emergency services rushed to the scene.

“One of the guys in here saw a man lying on the road unresponsive ... I’m not sure if he was trying to cross the road or was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The witness said a group of five or six people surrounded the man after the incident and “attempted to help” before emergency services arrived minutes later and reportedly performed CPR on the pedestrian.

Tarpaulins have been erected around the area where the pedestrian landed after being struck, the witness said.

“There are about seven police cars here.”