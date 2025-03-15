Advertisement
Updated

Police appeal to public for help in locating black Ford Territory related to Hamilton homicide

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Police are investigating a homicide in Hamilton after a 26-year-old man was found dead.
  • A second man is in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital; police seek a third man.
  • Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson urges anyone with information or footage to contact police, including sightings of vehicle.

Police investigating a man’s death in Hamilton overnight have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle linked to the case.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a 26-year-old man was found dead on Beatty St, Melville, in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 4.30am, where a second man was also found critically injured.

Police are seeking a black Ford Territory as part of their investigation into a Hamilton homicide. Photo / Supplied
Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said police are working to determine what led to the incident and are searching for a third man believed to have been at the scene.

As part of their inquiries, police are asking for the public’s help in locating a black Ford Territory, registration DBN472.

The vehicle was last seen being driven by a man whom police want to speak with in connection to the case.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 111 immediately, quoting reference number 250315/0371.

Those with additional information, including CCTV or footage from the area, can contact police via 105.

