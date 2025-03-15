Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said police are working to determine what led to the incident and are searching for a third man believed to have been at the scene.

As part of their inquiries, police are asking for the public’s help in locating a black Ford Territory, registration DBN472.

The vehicle was last seen being driven by a man whom police want to speak with in connection to the case.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 111 immediately, quoting reference number 250315/0371.

Those with additional information, including CCTV or footage from the area, can contact police via 105.

