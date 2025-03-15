- Police are investigating a homicide in Hamilton after a 26-year-old man was found dead.
- A second man is in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital; police seek a third man.
- Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson urges anyone with information or footage to contact police, including sightings of vehicle.
Police investigating a man’s death in Hamilton overnight have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle linked to the case.
Police launched a homicide investigation after a 26-year-old man was found dead on Beatty St, Melville, in Hamilton early Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 4.30am, where a second man was also found critically injured.