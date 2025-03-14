Advertisement
Hamilton homicide investigation after man’s death, another critical

NZ Herald
Police are investigating the death of a man in Hamilton overnight. Photo / SunLive

  • Police are investigating a homicide in Hamilton after a 26-year-old man was found dead.
  • A second man is in critical condition at Waikato Hospital; police seek a third man.
  • Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson urges anyone with information or footage to contact police.

Police are investigating the death of a young man in Hamilton overnight as a homicide.

A second man found has also been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and police are trying to identify and locate a third man connected to the incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said.

Emergency services were called to Beatty St, Melville, around 4.30am, where a 26-year-old man was found dead.

“A second man was taken to Waikato Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

A homicide investigation had begun, Neilson said.

“Police are currently making inquiries to establish what has occurred and the events leading up to this incident.

“We are also working to identify and locate a third man who was at the scene.”

Police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area, or who may have footage or CCTV of the incident, he said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 quoting file number 250315/0371.″

