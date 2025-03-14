Police are investigating the death of a man in Hamilton overnight. Photo / SunLive

Police are investigating a homicide in Hamilton after a 26-year-old man was found dead.

A second man is in critical condition at Waikato Hospital; police seek a third man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson urges anyone with information or footage to contact police.

Police are investigating the death of a young man in Hamilton overnight as a homicide.

A second man found has also been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and police are trying to identify and locate a third man connected to the incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said.

Emergency services were called to Beatty St, Melville, around 4.30am, where a 26-year-old man was found dead.

“A second man was taken to Waikato Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”