Police appeal to help find missing 14-yr-old Auckland girl

Jahkaliah, 14, has been missing from her Grafton home since Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for a 14-year-old Auckland girl missing from her Grafton home since Thursday.

Jahkaliah is around 180cm tall and has dark hair, currently dyed blonde.

Police posted on Facebook that she was last seen on Thursday, February 4 and may be in West Auckland.

"If you have seen Jahkaliah or have information about where she might be, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 210206/8024."

Worried family members have been posting updates on social media.

"Hey everyone, our family are worried for our niece. She hasn't been seen or heard from since [Thursday] around 6pm since taking off from her dad's apartment in downtown Auckland.

"If anyone has seen or heard from Jahkaliah in the past 48 hours could please PM or comment below.

"We are all worried about you Kahliah! Please just come home or make contact!"

The family posted that she was seen on Thursday about 7pm outside McDonald's in Britomart "upset".

"Said that she was catching the train out west to her aunties [sic]."

Another posts says she is believed to have been spotted about 1am on Friday near Britomart with a girl and boy asking for money.

People were urged to share posts about the missing girl and keep a look out for her.