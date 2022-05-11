Police want answers for the dead man's family. Photo / File

Police are calling for the person believed to be responsible for a hit and run death in Masterton to "unburden" themselves and come forward.

Masterton Police are investigating the death of Lawziah Karaitiana, who was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

Karaitiana was found unresponsive on Castlepoint Rd near McLaughlin Drive about 4.30am, Masterton area manager of investigations senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said.

"We urge anyone travelling in the area around that time that can help police identify the driver of the vehicle we believe struck Lawziah, to share that information with us," Bysouth said.

Police also keen to speak to everyone who drove past McLaughlin Drive between 1.30am and 4.30am that day, to eliminate them from inquiries.

"I firmly believe that the person who was driving this vehicle knew they had struck someone at the time of the incident," Bysouth said.

"To that person - I ask you to dig deep, unburden yourself by coming forward and speaking with police."

Anyone living in the Tīnui and Castlepoint areas who may have noticed recent damage to a vehicle or suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to police.

"You may have a small piece of the puzzle which ends up being the critical information we need to identify the vehicle involved, or the person who was driving at the time."

If you have information that could help, contact Masterton Police on 105 and quote 220507/6865.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111