Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Wellington bus crash

Emergency services were called to the scene on Taranaki St on Saturday night. Photo / File

Police are appealing for witnesses after a passenger was dragged 600 metres under a bus in central Wellington and killed.

Detective Sergeant Glenn Japeth said police would like to speak with anyone on the Number 3 bus at the time.

Yesterday police named the man who died as Andrew Lockwood Waikare, also known as Anaru "Doc" Manuel, aged 75.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge told the Herald they knew Waikare as Doc, and he used their services on occasion.

"He was one of the characters of the city and people really liked him and enjoyed him. People felt quite connected to him, there's a sense of loss as you would expect.

Waikare got off the bus outside Massey University, somehow became caught in it, and was dragged 600m before the driver realised, according to the Tramways Union.

Japeth said a number of other passengers were on the bus and police would like to speak with them.

"Any information, no matter how small, could help us get a better idea of how this occurred."

Police asked for anyone who was on the bus or knew of someone on the bus to call 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.