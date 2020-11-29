Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in Helensville, Auckland

Emergency services were called to Mill Rd/ SH16 about 5.30am last Thursday. Image / Google

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a car shortly before it fatally struck a pedestrian in northwest Auckland to contact authorities.

Waitematā Police are calling for members of the public to come forward as they continue investigations into the circumstances leading up the incident.

"Police would like anyone who witnessed the incident - involving a new Kia Cerato coloured red - to come forward and speak with us," a spokesman said.

The incident happened about 5.30am last Thursday, November 26, on Mill Rd / State Highway 16.

Initial reports were that a person was in a serious condition. However, police confirmed a few hours later that the pedestrian had died at the scene.

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene and shut down a section of it - between Kōwhai St and Parkhurst Rd.

Police have yet to release the name or any other details about the victim.

Asked about the driver involved, police said no charges have been laid and that the investigation is still ongoing.

• Can you help? Anyone who saw the vehicle described is urged to contact the Waitematā Police on: (09) 839 0697 or 105.