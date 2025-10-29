Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Norman Talo, 50, who has a warrant for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police appeal for sightings of wanted man Norman Talo in Auckland

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Norman Talo, 50, who has a warrant for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

Police are warning the public not to approach a man who has a warrant for his arrest, as they appeal to the public for information on his whereabouts.

Norman Talo, 50, is wanted by the police and is believed to be in the wider Auckland area.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately, quoting file number 241018/9095.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.