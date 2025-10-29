Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police appeal for sightings of wanted man Norman Talo in Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Norman Talo, 50, who has a warrant for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Norman Talo, 50, who has a warrant for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

Police are warning the public not to approach a man who has a warrant for his arrest, as they appeal to the public for information on his whereabouts.

Norman Talo, 50, is wanted by the police and is believed to be in the wider Auckland area.

Anyone with information

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save