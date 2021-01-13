Police appeal for photos and video of Whangamatā disorder

Police investigating the Whangamatā riot on New Year's Eve are looking for any videos or photos taken by members of the public.

A Whangamatā cafe was left with a damaged roof and raided freezers as hordes of young partygoers gathered in the Coromandel town and sparked alcohol and drug-fuelled disorder incidents.

At least a dozen people mounted the cafe roof, while crowds below them cheered and whistled above the thrum of music.

Bottles were also hurled down at police by some of those who had mounted the roof.

Police arrested 23 people in the Whangamatā area over the New Year period in relation to disorder incidents, with one person - a 54-year-old man - charged with inciting disorder on a social media livestream.

Police want to hear from anyone who has videos or photographs of what happened which may depict those involved.

If you can help, please upload any footage or photos to https://www.police.govt.nz/105support, Attention: Sergeant Will Hamilton.