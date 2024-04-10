Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Waikato police appeal for info on missing man Marcus Gardiner

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
Marcus Gardiner, 35, was last seen on April 8 in the Hamilton CBD, near the transport centre.

Marcus Gardiner, 35, was last seen on April 8 in the Hamilton CBD, near the transport centre.

Police have appealed to the public for information about a missing man last seen in Hamilton.

Marcus Gardiner, 35, was last seen on Monday, April 8 in the Hamilton CBD, near the transport centre.

He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts and carrying a red/white stripped duffel bag along with a blanket and pillow.

His family and police are concerned for his wellbeing and would like him to return home safely.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quoting file number 240409/6736.

Latest from New Zealand