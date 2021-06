Shonteziar has been missing from her Tauranga home since Friday June 18. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 12-year-old Tauranga girl.

Shonteziar has been missing from her home since Friday June 18 and police and her family have concerns for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210622/4054.