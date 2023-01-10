Police appeal for information following Upper Hutt burglary

Police are appealing for information after a house was broken into in Upper Hutt while the residents slept inside. Photo/123RF

Police are appealing to Upper Hutt residents for information to assist in an investigation of a burglary last night.

At an address on Clouston Park Rd, the house was entered while the residents were home, and at least one bedroom is thought to have been entered while the occupant was asleep in it, a police spokesperson said.

Nothing was stolen from the home, and the occupants have reportedly been left “shaken” by the ordeal.

Police are currently working to establish the full circumstances of what happened, and are asking anyone in the area to please check private CCTV or dashcam footage from around 11pm last night that might have captured any unusual activity.

“Additionally anyone who was in the area who saw anything that may assist our inquiries is urged to get in touch,” a police spokesperson said.

You can call 105 and reference file number 230110/5105, or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using the ‘update report’ function.

The spokesperson also said police would like to take the opportunity to remind residents to keep security top of mind and to lock doors and windows at night, even if they’re going to be home.











