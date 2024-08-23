Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police appeal after dozens of pride flags stolen in Queenstown ahead of festival

By: &
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Queenstown police would like to speak to the people pictured, or anyone that may recognise them. Photo / Police

Queenstown police would like to speak to the people pictured, or anyone that may recognise them. Photo / Police

Police have released CCTV images of four people after dozens of pride flags were cut down and stolen in Queenstown.

Around 29 pride flags were cut down and removed or stolen in Queenstown the day before Winter Pride.

Winter Pride co-organiser Sam Coulthard said the act of vandalism was not just an attack on property but sent a troubling message to the community and raised concerns about small-town homophobia.

Coulthard said there was CCTV footage taken at 3am showing four people wearing hoodies climbing up the flagpoles.

Queenstown police said they would like to speak to the people pictured or anyone who may recognise them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The still shows four people wearing hats and hoodies walking on the street, one with a pride flag draped around his neck.

The flags were installed around the Queenstown Bay and Village Green area as part of the festival celebrations, which runs for 11 days in the resort town.

Queenstown police would like to speak to the people pictured, or anyone that may recognise them. Photo / Police
Queenstown police would like to speak to the people pictured, or anyone that may recognise them. Photo / Police

“It’s not like someone’s just walked down the street and said ‘screw this flag’ and ripped it off, there’s been a lot of thought to process that’s gone into climbing up a lamp post, or 29 of them, to come and make a statement that they don’t want these flags in town.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In a town known for its beauty and welcoming spirit, it’s disheartening to see acts like this that attempt to undermine efforts to create safe and inclusive spaces,” he said.

The event organiser said each Winter Pride-branded flag costs $400 to produce.

A long-time resident of the resort town, Coulthard said Queenstown had been an inclusive and lovely place and felt the vandalism was not something the community stood behind.

“For someone to come into town and pull them down... They’ve obviously really got something against us.”

Last year’s Winter Pride festival was also marred by organised vandalism, hate graffiti and threats to council staff.

Coulthard said there was a protest at the final party of last year’s Winter Pride.

Coulthard said there would not be time to replace the flags or have new ones printed, so they would be asking the community to help out with pride in the park.

A police spokesperson said Queenstown police were investigating after receiving a report of the theft on Wednesday.

Sergeant Steve Watt said the theft was disappointing as it occurred right before Winter Pride kicked off.

“While we can’t know the motive for removing these flags until we have identified those responsible, we know how frustrating it is for the organisers of this vibrant festival that injects a real boost to our city.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this theft, or who knows who is responsible.”

Anyone who can assist police is asked to get in touch through the 105 service.




Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand