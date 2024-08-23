The still shows four people wearing hats and hoodies walking on the street, one with a pride flag draped around his neck.

The flags were installed around the Queenstown Bay and Village Green area as part of the festival celebrations, which runs for 11 days in the resort town.

Queenstown police would like to speak to the people pictured, or anyone that may recognise them. Photo / Police

“It’s not like someone’s just walked down the street and said ‘screw this flag’ and ripped it off, there’s been a lot of thought to process that’s gone into climbing up a lamp post, or 29 of them, to come and make a statement that they don’t want these flags in town.

“In a town known for its beauty and welcoming spirit, it’s disheartening to see acts like this that attempt to undermine efforts to create safe and inclusive spaces,” he said.

The event organiser said each Winter Pride-branded flag costs $400 to produce.

A long-time resident of the resort town, Coulthard said Queenstown had been an inclusive and lovely place and felt the vandalism was not something the community stood behind.

“For someone to come into town and pull them down... They’ve obviously really got something against us.”

Last year’s Winter Pride festival was also marred by organised vandalism, hate graffiti and threats to council staff.

Coulthard said there was a protest at the final party of last year’s Winter Pride.

Coulthard said there would not be time to replace the flags or have new ones printed, so they would be asking the community to help out with pride in the park.

A police spokesperson said Queenstown police were investigating after receiving a report of the theft on Wednesday.

Sergeant Steve Watt said the theft was disappointing as it occurred right before Winter Pride kicked off.

“While we can’t know the motive for removing these flags until we have identified those responsible, we know how frustrating it is for the organisers of this vibrant festival that injects a real boost to our city.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this theft, or who knows who is responsible.”

Anyone who can assist police is asked to get in touch through the 105 service.











