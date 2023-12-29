Tehui, a 13-year-old from Mount Wellington, was reported missing by her family on December 13. Photo / Police

By RNZ

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager in Auckland.

Tehui, a 13-year-old from Mount Wellington, was reported missing by her family on December 13.

Police are asking for information on her whereabouts. They believe Tehui may be in the Mount Wellington or Onehunga areas.

Police and her family are concerned for Tehui and want to see her return home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting the file number 231213/5781.

