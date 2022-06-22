Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Police and injured cyclist have grim safety warnings over Auckland Transport cycling project

6 minutes to read
Police have concerns about the safety of cyclists and motorists after changes to the Upper Harbour Drive cycleway. Photo / Michael Craig

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

A roading police officer has serious concerns about the safety of one of Auckland Transport's latest cycleway projects.

His concerns have been backed up by a competitive road cyclist who had a nasty accident on

