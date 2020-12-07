Police and family 'very concerned' about missing Torbay man.

Police are seeking information about Athol/Rob Charlton, who has been missing from Torbay since Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to the public to help locate a man on Auckland's North Shore who has been missing since Sunday night.

Athol Charlton, also known as Rob, was last seen leaving his Torbay home around 9.45pm on Sunday.

The 58-year-old was driving his silver Honda CRV 2004, registration KWJ611 - and is believed to have been in the Waiwera area.

He is described as about 187 centimetres tall, of thin build, and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit jumper and blue tracksuit pants.

Police and his friends are very concerned for his welfare, and anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 111.