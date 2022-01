Police said the search was part of an ongoing investigation. Photo / Jack Crossland

Police said the search was part of an ongoing investigation. Photo / Jack Crossland

A large number of police have been seen conducting a search warrant in a quiet residential Wellington suburb.

In a statement at 9.30am a police spokesperson confirmed officers were undertaking a search at an address on Hatton St, Karori, as part of an ongoing investigation.

They told the Herald the Armed Offenders Squad were attending as a precaution, and it didn't appear that dog teams were present.