A copy of the Prime Minister's schedule was left in public view on the dashboard of a police car. Photo / supplied
Police have admitted breaching security protocols after a copy of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s Queenstown schedule was left in plain view on the dashboard of a police car.
Otago Lakes Central area commander Inspector Paula Enoka said protocols around information security were not followed when a copy of an official itinerary was left on the dashboard of a police vehicle in Queenstown yesterday.
“The police vehicle was locked, but one page of the itinerary was visible through the window,” she said.
“While we are confident the risk created by this error was minimal, the practice is not acceptable and should not have happened.”
He said the situation could have been more serious if it had involved other high-profile politicians who attracted extreme views from some members of the public, such as Jacinda Ardern or David Seymour.
“Because of their profiles, it would be a more serious breach.”
Meurant said, “I would have a chat with the cop who made the mistake” if he was in charge.
This is the second embarrassing incident police have faced this weekend after photographs emerged of an officer wearing a gang patch just three days after the controversial gang patch ban came into force.
Two photographs of a police officer wearing a vest with the Mangu Kaha gang patch visible were shared with the Herald yesterdayand widely circulated online.
The officer appeared to be posing for the camera, giving a front and back display of the vest worn on top of his blue police uniform.
Police Minister Mark Mitchell described the photos as disappointing, but said police would take the incident seriously.
“I’ve been advised the officer has come forward to take responsibility, and that the image is understood to have been taken in June.
“I’m sure the officer involved is feeling terrible about letting his colleagues down.”