Enoka said police have clear protocols around information security and, in this case, they were not followed.

“We acknowledge our people are human and this was an unintended error, but we will be having a thorough debrief and use the lessons learned to prevent this happening in future.”

A spokesman for Luxon’s office declined to comment on the breach.

A copy of the Prime Minister's schedule was left in public view on the dashboard of a police car. Photo / supplied

Security expert Ross Meurant told the Herald the incident was a breach of the level of security that should be applied to VIPs.

“In this case, I don’t think it is major.”

He said the situation could have been more serious if it had involved other high-profile politicians who attracted extreme views from some members of the public, such as Jacinda Ardern or David Seymour.

“Because of their profiles, it would be a more serious breach.”

Meurant said, “I would have a chat with the cop who made the mistake” if he was in charge.

Images of a police officer wearing a gang patch have emerged only three days after the controversial gang patch ban came into force, with police and the minister admitting the photos are “disappointing”. Photo / supplied

This is the second embarrassing incident police have faced this weekend after photographs emerged of an officer wearing a gang patch just three days after the controversial gang patch ban came into force.

Two photographs of a police officer wearing a vest with the Mangu Kaha gang patch visible were shared with the Herald yesterday and widely circulated online.

The officer appeared to be posing for the camera, giving a front and back display of the vest worn on top of his blue police uniform.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell described the photos as disappointing, but said police would take the incident seriously.

“I’ve been advised the officer has come forward to take responsibility, and that the image is understood to have been taken in June.

“I’m sure the officer involved is feeling terrible about letting his colleagues down.”

Police Minister Mark MItchell says the officer responsible for the breach is likely feeling terrible about letting his colleagues down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mitchell said police would go through an “internal process” to determine what further action will be taken.

The images sparked criticism on social media, with some commentators saying they showed double standards, as police have just started arresting people for wearing patches last week.

Director of Ihi Research Dr Catherine Leonard said the gang patch photos were “problematic and will perpetuate the cycle of distrust.”

A report on “Police interactions with Gang communities” by Ihi Research found that the new patch laws may undermine progress in building trust between gangs and police, without reducing crime rates.

“Our evidence shows the need for a relational policing approach.

“That’s free from antagonism, builds trust and mutual respect between police and gang communities,” Leonard said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.