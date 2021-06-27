Polar blast: 'Brutal' windchill, snow to sea level in South Island, with huge swells to hit Wellington coast

Snow on the Crown Range summit on Monday morning. Photo / George Heard

Snow is falling and temperatures are starting to dive as the polar blast touches down bringing snow to sea level in parts of the south, huge seas and gales laced with a bitterly cold -20C windchill.

An enormous cold air mass straight off the Antarctic ice shelf is now hitting parts of the South Island with snow expected down to 100m in southernmost regions.

An Otago highway is now closed by heavy snow with motorists being told to find another route.

Forecasters say the cold front will sweep northwards up the country during Monday, opening the freezer door to all of New Zealand.

❄ Snow in the south ❄



We've had quite a few South Island locations record snow overnight, such as 5cm near Homer, and 2cm in Clinton, Clutha.



We're predicting more snow tonight, so keep an eye on the forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz

^Al pic.twitter.com/Of8jcx9bZu — MetService (@MetService) June 27, 2021

Niwa Weather says there is even the likelihood those in the south will see temperatures plummet to an icy -20C thanks to a "brutal" wind chill adding an icy sting during this week's polar blast.

Wild winds are already posing problems for central New Zealand with trees blown down across a road closing a section of State Highway 50 in Hawke's Bay.

Even from above 🛰️ we can see the invasion of cold air!



Note the popcorn 🍿 appearance to the cloud.



This is due to the cold air moving over the (relatively) warmer ocean, creating instability, or rising ⬆️ air. pic.twitter.com/9YeELVa4Ex — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 27, 2021

MetService is warning the severe gales bringing bitterly cold conditions across much of the South Island will cause stress to livestock, and thick settling snow expected to make driving hazardous.

SH87 KYEBURN TO OUTRAM, OTAGO - SNOW - 9:15AM

Due to snow SH87 Kyeburn to Outram is now fully CLOSED. Please avoid the area & consider delaying your journey if possible. Remember to switch on your lights, increase your following distance & be prepared for unexpected hazards. ^AP pic.twitter.com/R1inv7vT88 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) June 27, 2021

Cold sleety rain is starting to fall in southern regions with heavy snow forecast to fall in Southland and Central Otago.

At 9.15am State Highway 87 between Outram and Kyeburn in Otago was closed by snow and motorists told to find an alternative route north.

Snow and ice on the Crown Range in Queenstown has forced drivers to carry chains and drivers across the Wakatipu Basin and in Wanaka are being urged to watch for rockfall.

MetService has issued a swathe of storm warnings affecting most of the South Island, and eastern regions of the North Island.

Road snowfall warnings are now in effect on all alpine passes with up to 8cm of snow expected to fall on worst affected areas.

There is snow and ice on the Crown Range. Grit has been applied and chains must be carried. Across the Whakatipu basin and in Wanaka we have cold temperatures and wet roads this morning. Watch for rockfall on Kingston Road, Haast Pass and Cromwell Gorge. https://t.co/RizeIM3yas — QLDC (@QueenstownLakes) June 27, 2021

A warning comes into effect for the Dunedin to Waitati highway in Otago after lunch.

A heavy swell alert has also been issued for Wellington's coastline with 6m swells expected to batter the southern coast from Tuesday morning through to Thursday.

The South Island lies under a swathe of warnings as polar blast sweeps up the island today. Image / MetService

People who live in the affected area are being warned the worst is when the swells coincide with high tide.

MetService has also issued a warning about the severe gales expected to bring bitterly cold conditions across much of the South Island causing stress to livestock, and with snow forecast to affect many South Island roads and passes driving expected to be hazardous.

SH50 TIKOKINO, HAWKE'S BAY - FALLEN TREES - 7:20AM

The road is now CLOSED, due to fallen trees near Makaroro Rd. Please follow directions by emergency services on-site and drive cautiously for unexpected road hazards. ^AP pic.twitter.com/mPHE6c2gOP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 27, 2021

There are also a number of strong wind warnings being issued across the North Island including the Desert Rd, Hawke's Bay and Manawatu for those driving high-sided vehicles or motorcycles to take extra care.

Despite a very warm June thus far, the month is going to end with plunging temperatures and wintry weather as southerlies bring us an air mass direct from Antarctica.



Make sure your coat🧥, gloves🧤, and hat are ready to go this week, because temperatures are going ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IpRbduSA2R — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 27, 2021

MetService is warning heavy swells will cause problems around many coasts over the next few days.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino told The AM Show it would be a "big punch of cold air" from the heart of the ice continent with the South Island bearing the brunt of the storm.

He described the wind chill factor as "brutal" with the temperatures starting to dive into negative territory from after lunch.

Even the capital city would experience negative wind chill of -5C tomorrow on the back of strong gales.

The coldest weather would be experienced tomorrow in the south but even on Wednesday frosts would hit Auckland.