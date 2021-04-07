PM's Dunedin visit thwarted by fog

Fog sits over Mosgiel on Thursday morning. Photo / Christine O'Connor

Fog at the airport has scuppered a planned visit to Dunedin by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.

Ardern was supposed to be spending most of the day in the city, visiting a school, speaking at the Whanau Ora Symposium, and visiting Otago Polytechnic.

Check flight status here

But fog issues at Dunedin Airport this morning meant she was unable to make the trip, her staff said.

She would address the symposium via Zoom instead.

The fog has affected several flights in and out of the airport this morning.

Fog also settled across Christchurch this morning leading to a number of cancellations at the airport/

Air New Zealand arrivals from Hamilton, Wellington, Nelson and New Plymouth were canceled but flights have resumed now.