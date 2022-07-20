Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to media at LGNZ Conference. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to speak to media shortly in her first press stand-up since returning from the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji last week.

It comes as Local Government NZ meets in Palmerston North today where a raft of ministers are set to speak - including Ardern - and controversial Three Waters reform is on the agenda.

This week the Government announced a $44 million package to help councils bed in reforms.

This is on top of a $2.5 billion funding package, announced at last year's conference by Ardern, intended to compensate councils for the reforms, of which $500 million was to ensure they were no worse off through the transition period.

The remainder was to allow them to pay for other infrastructure and "wellbeing investments" - but has been criticised as a "bribe" by those opposed to it.

The water reforms have split councils – about half have joined the Communities 4 Local Democracy coalition opposed to the reforms as they are currently proposed. Auckland Council is not in that coalition, but is also opposed to fundamental elements of the reforms.

Ardern is to speak to media at 3.30pm, which will be livestreamed here, and 4.30pm at the conference.

There Pacific leaders met to hash out major issues facing the region, and agreed to take a unified approach to major issues including climate change, overfishing and security concerns.

Ardern is expected to face questions about the current Covid outbreak, with 34 related deaths today, and clarify her position on mask-wearing.

Ardern, in line with health experts, has been urging the public to wear masks in all high-risk situations and particularly in crowds indoors. She has said such measures mean the country would not need to move to the red setting, with more restrictive gathering limits.

On Tuesday, Ardern posted a photo to social media showing herself in a large group of politicians and youth MPs inside at Parliament, without masks on.

While the photo has drawn wide criticism from health experts who say it sets a poor example and sends confusing messaging, Opposition MPs have come to her defence.

A spokesman for Ardern said it was only a brief moment without masks for the photo.

Ardern is also likely to face questions over a swamp kauri gift she gave to US President Joe Biden on her recent visit to Washington.

RNZ reported this morning the gift came from a businessman who had previously been investigated under the Forests Act in 2019, after exporting swamp kauri to China and calling it artwork. Products must be manufactured not just raw wood.

Environmentalists and mana whenua have criticised choosing such a gift given the impact of sourcing the products on wetlands and peat lands.