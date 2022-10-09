Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting Auckland Film Studios in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will shortly face questions from media after local body elections that saw a political shift to the right and Labour-backed candidates losing in two main centres.

Ardern is in Christchurch today visiting local businesses alongside several locally-based MPs.

It comes after local elections over the weekend where Labour-supported Wellington candidate Paul Eagle and Auckland mayoral hopeful Efeso Collins lost by significant margins.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is visiting businesses in Christchurch today. Photo / Nathan Morton

Although Green candidate Tory Whanau took out the Wellington mayoralty, there were shifts to the right in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin, along with in some smaller centres.

There was also record low voter turnout, which has sparked calls from Local Government New Zealand for an independent review and a closer look at online voting.

Voter turnout across the country was down to a record low 36 per cent, though it is expected to increase marginally once all votes have been counted.

Just 31 per cent of Auckland's nearly 1.2 million eligible voters took part in this year's local elections - the lowest turnout by a long stretch since the Super City formed in 2010, when a record 50.1 per cent voted.

Ardern is expected to face questions about what the results mean for the Labour Government ahead of next year's election and in particular its policies around fixing ageing water infrastructure, housing intensification and public transport.

Opposition parties National and Act have come out swinging saying the results are a rejection of Labour's agenda, particularly for increasingly unpopular Three Waters reforms (however, they were already unpopular before the local elections, even with some Labour mayors).

Ardern could also face questions about the Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Peter Ellis' conviction and the use of tikanga in the decision to hear the appeal after his death.

There are also questions about what this could mean for any compensation for the seven years he spent in prison.