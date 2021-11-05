PM Jacinda Ardern speaks at Labour Party annual conference

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern delivers speech at Labour Party conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to outline a significant new policy when she speaks at Labour's annual conference this afternoon.

Ardern will speak to the conference at about 1.15pm, and told Newshub Nation ahead of the speech that she has no intention of stepping down anytime soon and considered her job to be the "greatest privilege of my life."

The conference, which will be held online, is the party's first since Labour's historic election win last year, and is set to vote on a range of changes to its constitution and rules.

The most significant will be a move to allow Labour's caucus of MPs to elect a leader without going to a vote by the wider party membership. That would happen if one contender secured the support of two thirds of caucus within one week of the position coming up.

Party president Claire Szabo said the change was predominantly to ensure there could be a swift handover if a leader stepped down while the party was in Government, as happened in National when former National Party leader John Key stepped down.

When asked about the possibility of that on Newshub Nation this morning, Ardern said she had no intention of stepping aside any time soon. "I'm not stopping. I need to carry us through, it's my job."

"You can't anticipate what you'll come up against in this job, but I still consider this to be the greatest privilege of my life. Yes, we are in the biggest health crisis going back to 1918, and a significant economic crisis as well. Yet to be the person who is able to steward New Zealand through that time, despite the difficulties that it presents I still consider it an honour."



The party conference will wrap up later today – it is a day shorter than usual.

It comes after a testing week for the Government in its handling of the Covid response and ahead of a busy week of Apec meetings for the Prime Minister, which New Zealand is hosting but is being held virtually.

Ardern said on the Nation this morning that allowing Aucklanders to get out of the city for summer was now "a bottom line" for the Government – and it was trying to find a way to ensure that could be done safely. Options on the table included allowing only the vaccinated to leave the city, but Ardern no decision on that had yet been made and the Government was still getting legal advice on it.

Earlier this week, Ardern was heckled by those protesting against vaccine mandates and opposing lockdowns on visits to Northland and Whanganui.

The two regions are amongst the least vaccinated – Ardern was trying to boost those rates to ensure all DHB regions hit a 90 per cent double-dosed threshold at which the new traffic lights system can begin – and the boundaries around Auckland eased.