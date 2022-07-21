Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Michael Neilson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front media shortly after meeting with Niuean Premier Dalton Tagelagi who is visiting this week.

Tagelagi is today meeting with Ardern, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio in Wellington.

Tagelagi and Ardern are expected to renew a partnership agreement between the nations.

Niue is a tiny South Pacific island nation situated between Tonga, Samoa and Cook Islands. Its land area is 260 square km and population about 1700.

It is part of New Zealand's realm, meaning Niue's citizens are New Zealand citizens and the Government assists with a range of economic, administrative and diplomatic affairs.

It will be Tagelagi's first official bilateral overseas visit since becoming Premier in June 2020. The island nation, which relies heavily on tourism, has remained shut off through the pandemic until opening up to flights from New Zealand last month, which sparked its first Covid-19 outbreak.

Five people on the flight tested positive on day one, with one passenger hospitalised. Tagelagi was one of several close contacts who needed to isolate.

Despite the small mainland population, at last census counts, 30,867 ethnic Niueans were resident in New Zealand in 2018, and 4958 in Australia in 2016.

"With 30,000 Niuean's living in New Zealand our whakapapa connections as well as our special constitutional links makes Niue one of Aotearoa New Zealand's closest partners," Ardern said ahead of the visit.

"Our ties have deepened in recent years while Niue's borders have been closed due to Covid-19.

"Niue has one of the highest levels of vaccination in the world and we have worked closely with them to achieve that, as well as offering economic support while tourism has been shut."

Refreshing the Statement of Partnership between Niue and Aotearoa New Zealand reflected deep cooperation, she said.

"I look forward to discussing face to face the key issues facing our region such as climate change as well as the economic recovery from COVID-19 and the current global supply constraints."

The meetings will also offer opportunity to further discuss the recent Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji, which focused on unity among Pacific nations particularly around security issues and climate change.