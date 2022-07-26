Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will mark her birthday today taking questions from National leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Deborah Ngarewa-Packers as Parliament kicks off after a three-week break. Video / supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will mark her birthday today taking questions from National leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Deborah Ngarewa-Packers as Parliament kicks off after a three-week break.

In Question Time at 2pm, Ardern is due to face questions from each of the three opposition party leaders – and other ministers will face questions on issues ranging from school attendance to the cost of living.

Ardern will at least have a sledge or two up her hand, after Luxon confirmed today he had been in Hawaii on holiday over the past week, despite his social media featuring posts from Te Puke.

Luxon has denied the posts were misleading, despite there being no indication in them that they were from a visit to Te Puke a week earlier.

The Green Party's Eugenie Sage is the only MP from that party to have a question – it currently technically has only one co-leader after James Shaw failed to secure the 75 per cent support he needed to be re-elected at the party's AGM.

Nominations for that role have now re-opened and Shaw had some good news this morning after Elizabeth Kerekere joined Chloe Swarbrick in ruling out contesting the position.'

After Question Time, Parliament will complete the first reading of the law change to merge TVNZ and RNZ into a public media entity.

The first reading of a law change to progressively ban tobacco sales will also happen later today. That bill, put up by Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, will ban sales of tobacco for anybody born after 1 January 2009 – meaning those who are younger than 13 years old now will never be able to buy cigarettes.

It will also restrict the number of places that can sell tobacco. It has the initial support of all parties other than Act to go to select committee.

MPs have returned after a three-week break in which both Ardern and Luxon went on overseas trips for work.