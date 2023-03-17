Influencer called out over comments about Asian builders, criticism mounts on the Government’s welfare boost and how the country’s tracking 28 days on from Cyclone Gabrielle in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Plunket Rotorua is “thrilled” to be given the green light to build a new facility at a cost of nearly $1 million that will enable it to bring everything it does under one roof.

Its services are currently split across two locations in Rotorua, which Whānau Āwhina Plunket property manager Lindsay Seddon says is “not ideal” but the new build on Pukutaua St creates “a one-stop hub”.

Last month, Rotorua Lakes Council issued $3,019,000 worth of building consents. The new 280.92m2 Plunket build was issued a consent valued at $984,000.

The building was designed to have three clinic spaces - two for Plunket and one for use by other organisations, three community meeting spaces, and a centralised office for its kaimahi (staff).

There were no artist impressions for the new building available.

Plunket supported 2254 families in the Rotorua area and about 58 per cent had high health needs.

Seddon said while the current building in Pukuatua St had served it well for more than 60 years, the “ever-increasing” cost of repairs and maintenance, plus heating costs and its layout, meant it was no longer fit for purpose.

Plunket had partnered with Generation Homes and was in the process of finalising a building timeline, including the start date, but hoped to be finished in October.

Seddon said it was “really thrilled to get to this point” and the vision for the new purpose-built, whānau-friendly hub started 10 years ago.

“Everything we do is centred on supporting tamariki to have the best possible start in life.

Plunket Building on Pukuatua St. Photo / Andrew Warner

“We couldn’t have [gotten] to this point without the support of local iwi Ngāti Whakaue through whaea Norma Sturley, and whaea Petrina Marsh and those that have supported us through fundraising.

“Individuals, the wider Rotorua community, [and] grant support from organisations, including Bay Trust and Lotteries, have all contributed to this project.

“We are truly grateful for the support, for what will be a whānau friendly community hub for future generations of tamariki in Rotorua.”

Seddon also said proceeds from the annual Dunk It For Plunket campaign were going towards the internal fit-out of the building and playground equipment.

The build wasn’t expected to have an impact on the number of staff employed and Plunket Rotorua currently had a team of nine.

February’s commercial building consents above $1m:

Construct new Plunket building, 1436 Pukuatua St: $984,000

Construct self-serve fuel station, 49 Fairy Springs Rd: $750,000

Foundations for trimmer building, 191 Waipa State Mill Rd: $600,000

New dairy parlour, 230 Te Kopia Rd: $485,000

Roof alterations to blocks C, D, F, 30 Bell Rd: $200,000

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council