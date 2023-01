Massive plumes of smoke have been spotted coming from a commercial address on Auckland's North Shore tonight. Photo / Supplied

Massive plumes of black smoke have been spotted over Auckland tonight as a fire burns on the city’s North Shore.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told NewstalkZB firefighters were called to a building fire in Wairau Valley at 8.55pm this evening.

The building is 100 metres by 30 metres.

Fire and Emergency on the scene of a large fire at a commercial address in Wairua Valley, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The spokesperson said it’s at a second alarm level fire, with six crews and about 20 firefighters on the scene.

- More to come.