Whanganui’s 12th annual Plumber Dan Soapbox Derby was cleaned up by a father and son duo from Tauranga who had driven down from Auckland, where they were attending a wedding and decided at the last minute to come down.
“They were stoked,” said one of the organisers, Wendy Johns. “They will be back next year and remarked how well-organised the event was.
The safety barriers lining the track were impressive. “They are an absolute must to protect the car drivers and spectators. It takes many arms and legs to take them out the night before the race and in the morning, and dismantle them at the end of the day.”
The race started at the top of Queen’s Park in Whanganui on Pukenamu Drive, then down around a hairpin corner to Drews Avenue, finishing just before Rutland St.
During the lunchtime break, 1500 numbered balls were released down Drews Avenue for the JJ Roofing Running of the Balls sponsored by Juan and Janelle Coffey, with Coastguard Whanganui being the recipient of $15,000.
“There were around 50 carts entered this year, a lower number than in previous years, due to the weather. Last year’s winner from Lower Hutt came to return the trophy and entered his 3-year-old daughter, who won the nippers’ group, at a speed in the early 30km per hour - she is amazing,” said Johns.
“Next year it will be all on with last year’s winner returning to do battle with this year’s winner, Kirk Vosper, who won the King of the Hill Trophy with his son winning Junior King of the Hill.
“There’s a lot of really good carts somewhere in somebody’s garage. If they’re not going to use them, we can find plenty of drivers.”
