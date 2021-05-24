Playground equipment stolen from Templeton primary school in late night theft

Playground equipment due to be reassembled was stolen from a Templeton primary school. Photo / Supplied

Playground equipment due to be reassembled was stolen from a Templeton primary school. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for a group of people involved in the theft of playground equipment at a Canterbury primary school.

The theft happened at night on May 3 at the school in Templeton, a police spokesperson said.

Playground equipment due to be reassembled was stolen.

"A group of four or five people involving multiple vehicles were seen transporting the equipment away.

"Police would like to reunite the equipment with the students of the school."

A group of four or five people involving multiple vehicles were seen transporting the equipment away, police say. Photo / Supplied

If you have any information about the theft, contact Constable Ian McKinney or email ian.mckinney@police.govt.nz and quote file number 210508/1192.