“Police had been making progress in identifying a person of interest in our inquiries, including a further aggravated robbery on 29 April where a delivery driver was targeted,” she said.

“In that incident, the driver had arrived in a driveway and was allegedly threatened before having a small amount of cash and pizza stolen.”

At 7.30pm on Wednesday, another aggravated robbery was reported, on Swanson Rd.

“It was a near identical report of a delivery driver being threatened, with a small amount of cash and pizza being stolen, on the same street,” Goldie said.

“Waitematā Crime Squad attended the area and began making inquiries at another address.

“A man initially hid from police inside a property before jumping out a window and running on foot.

“One of our detectives was hot on his heels and quickly got the offender in custody without further incident.”

The 20-year-old man has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one charge of committing a burglary with a weapon.

“It’s a pleasing outcome for us and the community, and I acknowledge the detectives working on these files in recent days,” Goldie said.

“Police will be opposing this man’s bail, and there’s no doubt that further offending has likely been prevented from occurring.”

The man is scheduled to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

