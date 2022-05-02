William Bruce Burr, known as Bill, pictured on his Piopio farm. He and his son, Shaun, are fighting charges after allegedly attacking a teen when he broke into his home in 2020. Photo / NZME

A teenager whose fingertip was sliced off after he broke into the home of a Piopio farmer has admitted being armed with a wine bottle, knife and a torch when waking the man in his bed.

The teenager, who has automatic name suppression because of his age at the time, also admitted in questioning from defence counsel Philip Morgan QC that it was his fourth time breaking into William Bruce Burr's home.

Burr, known as Bill, and his son, Shaun, deny wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wounding with intent to injure, maiming with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and maiming with intent to injure after allegedly attacking the burglar.

Burr snr, 66, faces two extra charges of assault and assaulting a woman.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann yesterday told the jury of three women and nine men in the High Court at Hamilton that it was the third time that the teenager had broken into Burr snr's home, looking to steal his car again.

She said Burr snr was hit over the head in a tussle with the teen's girlfriend after he'd gotten out of bed. The teen had heard a ruckus and went to help her.

However, Burr snr armed himself with a shotgun, which he used to threaten the pair until police arrived.

Burr snr also called his son who, the Crown alleges, as soon as he arrived unleashed an attack on the teen during which the tip of his little finger was sawn off with a butter knife.

A video interview with the teen, now 19, was played to the jury yesterday. He explained how a stick was used to "hammer" the butter knife into his finger and help slice it off.

When Mann asked what he was doing at the Burr house again, the boy replied "Oh, to go grab the car again".

Under cross-examination by Burr's defence counsel Philip Morgan QC, the boy admitted breaking into Burr snr's house a third time, including a week earlier, taking the keys and wallet from the pocket of Burr's pants, which were hung over a chair in the dining room.

In questioning him about the latest burglary, Morgan said the boy had accompanied his girlfriend down the hallway to Burr's bedroom; each armed with a wine bottle and he with a knife and torch.

"Yep," he replied.

"Then you woke him up by saying 'give me your f*****g keys or I will kill you?" Morgan asked.

"Yeah, that's what I said," the teen replied.

He also admitted having been driven down from Auckland that night, drinking Cody's bourbon and smoking marijuana during the three-hour journey, before a brief stop in Te Kuiti, then heading to Burr snr's house to again steal his car.

He continues to give evidence this morning.

The trial is set down for a week and is being overseen by Justice Grant Powell.