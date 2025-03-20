She went on to found and is the director of Te Tātai Hauora o Hine, the National Centre for Women’s Health Research Aotearoa, at Victoria University of Wellington.
Lawton has a long-standing commitment to evidence-based change.
Her excitement is palpable when she speaks about the science being used to transform the system, like the HPV vaccine which started in New Zealand in 2008.
Lawton played a key role in the HPV vaccine rollout, leading consultation with Māori to introduce it into schools.
“If we can get rid of polio, why don’t we get rid of HPV by vaccinating and getting rid of the harm it does?”
Lawton’s advocacy has also led to New Zealand’s historic shift to HPV self-testing as the primary method for cervical screening used to identify abnormal cells in the cervix that could potentially become cancerous.
Women prefer the self-test because it’s empowering, Lawton said.
“The narrative has completely flipped because they can do the test themselves. It’s empowering, it’s a self-test, they like it and they feel they’re in control of it and they go and tell their families.”
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora data shows more than 560,000 primary screenings have been completed between September 2023 and January 2025.
Of these, 81.2% opted for the self-test and 18% were individuals who were previously unscreened or underscreened.
It’s not screening to find cancer, it’s screening to prevent cancer, Lawton said.
The vaccine and the self-test provided the opportunity to eliminate cervical cancer in New Zealand, she said.
She also wants to continue looking for disruption points in clinical pathways for other diseases like uterine cancer and congenital syphilis.
“There’s a lot of things that we can do and I think there’s a lot of women out there who are realising that there are things that can be better and that they can jump on [the waka] and help out.”
Lawton is not one for the limelight but said she felt privileged to be a finalist for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.
She credited her team and the “cast of thousands” she works with.
“I’ve learned a lot about how to work in the community, how to partner and we’re not the senior partner ... the community is.”
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.