Pine tree falls on parked car in Whanganui

The tree snapped from its base. Photo / Bevan Conley

For one unlucky car owner, this was not the tree they might have been expecting around Christmas.

A large pine tree has snapped off at the base and fallen on a parked car in Whanganui this morning.

The tree, a large Pinus radiata on the border of the Heads Rd Cemetery, fell early on Thursday morning on a small car parked on Ridgway St.

The fire service is in attendance and the section of road where the tree has been cordoned off, but trucks are still able to access nearby Mainfreight's yard.

Arborists are attending the scene to clear the tree away.