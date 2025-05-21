Dave Lamont alerted another off-duty lifeguard at the Piha club, Sam Johns, and activated the volunteer Piha Area Search and Rescue (SAR) Squad. Photo / Piha Surf Life Saving

Lamont said he was visiting his bach to do some work for the day when he became aware of the incident.

“I was just on a walk, so I’m not typically out here on a weekday.”

“I saw a guy and his partner, and I saw the guy go for a swim while his partner was standing on the beach, and it wasn’t a good place to swim.

“So I thought I’d just keep an eye on them.”

Lamont said he realised the man was in serious trouble when he spotted his partner distressed on the beach.

“I checked again and I could see his partner running back and forward along the beach, which indicated that there was an issue. I couldn’t see him swimming.

“She was very distressed while it was all going on,” he said.

Lamont said he ran up to the surf club and grabbed some binoculars to try and see the man in the water.

“I managed to sight him, and he was obviously in trouble.”

Lamont and Johns then launched an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) and rescued the 26-year-old patient, who was in critical condition.

“We got him back to the beach. He was vomiting, he was in a very serious condition,” Lamont said.

An initial assessment was performed on the patient, who was losing consciousness, Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) said.

They were then joined by members of the SAR Squad and first responders from Hato Hone St John, Piha Surf Life Saving Club said.

Lifeguards and SAR handed over the patient to Westpac Rescue Helicopter at 11.15am, with the patient being transported to hospital.

Lamont said there only appeared to be six other people on the beach at the time, so the man was lucky to be spotted.

Piha Surf Life Saving Club said they applauded Lamont’s vigilance and quick thinking, and thank all those involved for their swift response.

“Without these volunteers, it likely would’ve been a very different outcome.

“Please be mindful of the dangerous conditions at Piha and if you see anyone in trouble call 111 to ask for police to activate our SAR Squad.”

The Piha Surf Life Saving Club wrapped up its 2024-2025 patrolling season in April.

