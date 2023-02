Flooding in West Harbour as heavy downpours hit the Auckland region. Video / Dean Purcell / Supplied

Heavy rain is causing yet more havoc across Auckland, Northland and on the North Island’s east coast, with warnings that up to two months of rainfall could occur in a few hours.

A vehicle sits swamped by floodwaters at Greenhithe. Picture / Facebook

Flooding at West Harbour in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Waka Kotahi NZTA warns to take extreme care while driving in both directions along State Highway 18 due to flooding, especially after Greenhithe Rd off-ramp (westbound) and after Trig Rd on-ramp (eastbound). Image / NZTA

A slip on Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Grey clouds and mist shroud Auckland. Photo / Niwa

One lane of the Upper Harbour motorway was already being closed as the deluge started. Photo / supplied









Henderson Valley already flooded. Border Rd about to breach its banks. pic.twitter.com/PFKPvfQTUT — #Huttslayer👊🏼🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@TheComedyWife) February 24, 2023

Okaaay this is the bridge we drove over 45 minutes ago to get away from the flooding on the road pic.twitter.com/IPfdqm5NUk — Bridget P (@Bridgetpee) February 24, 2023













HAWKE’S BAY

Workers on SH5 in Eskdale on Friday morning, ahead of the evacuations. Photo / Paul Taylor