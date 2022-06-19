WARNING: Images may be disturbing. Police officers escorted a Herald photographer and journalist close to the crash scene to highlight the devastating aftermath. Video / George Heard / Google Earth / 1News.

A man who died with his wife and five others in a horror crash near Picton yesterday was a respected teacher of high needs children.

The man had attended his aunt's funeral in the South Island and was travelling back when their van crossed the centreline and collided head-on with a truck.

Seven people, including an infant, died at the scene. Two survivors were airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

One of the people killed was a teacher at a specialist school for disabled children in Auckland.

The Herald has chosen not to name the man or his wife at this point.

The former principal of the Auckland specialist school, who first employed the man, said he had worked there for over a decade.

She said he was a primary teacher by training who received extra instruction for the high needs children the school dealt with - and he had thrived in the role.

"[He] proved himself to be a very caring and competent teacher."

The man had children with his first wife and years ago had married again to a "lovely, gorgeous Filipino woman".

The victims of the crash belong to a large extended family.

Police escorted media to the scene of the wreck last night, showing the devastating damage to the Toyota Hiace van. Photo / George Heard

The crash happened about 7.30am on State Highway 1 south of Picton.

A truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The huge collision tore the van open and left the vehicle completely destroyed.

'Wake up call'

Romy Udanga, an Auckland Filipino community leader, said he was shocked to learn that most of those killed in the crash were members of the community.

Udanga said members of the community in Wellington were on standby to help the two survivors - a man and a teenager - in Wellington Hospital.

"This is really a terrible and shocking news for the community, and all our thoughts are with the families and those affected," Udanga said.

"It really also serves as a wake up call for others in the community to be extra careful on the roads this long weekend."

The Toyota Hiace mini-van, which had been carrying nine family members, was left a mangled wreck after colliding head-on with a truck. Photo / George Heard

Matilde Figuracion, a Filipino living in Wellington, was meant to have gone on the same ferry as those involved in the crash.

"The crash happened just minutes before us, and the roads were closed when we reached the Picton area. I was in shock when I heard what happened," she said.

"When I heard they are Filipino, I told the nurses in Wellington Hospital that I am here if they needed any help."

Emilie Shi, a former consul general of the Philippines, said the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Christchurch.

"The consul general in Christchurch is assisting with the matter, I understand," Shi said.

The Herald understands that staff from the Philippines Embassy are assisting police with the investigations.

Deadliest crash since 2019

Specialist police investigators, including staff from Marlborough Disaster Victim Identification, were picking over the wreckage yesterday.

It is the deadliest crash on New Zealand roads since April 2019, when eight people died in a horrific head-on collision near Taupō.

The worst accident before then was in 2005 when nine people died after their tourist bus collided with a logging truck near Morrinsville.

Photo / George Heard

Speaking at a press conference yesterday afternoon, Marlborough area commander Inspector Simon Feltham and Tasman district commander Inspector Paul Borrell said yesterday's crash was "a horrific thing to have to deal with".

"[It's] a reminder for every single one of us, in the blink of an eye seven lives are gone," said Borrell.

The road — the main artery between Blenheim and the ferry port of Picton at the top of the South Island — remained closed throughout the day, disrupting Cook Strait ferries and backing up dozens of long-haul trucks.