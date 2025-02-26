In response to questions from RNZ over the complaint against him, ACC confirmed its deputy chief executive people and culture received written communication in mid-December “raising concerns about Bennett’s physical contact with co-workers”.

“ACC chief executive Megan Main was made aware of the concerns and that they had been addressed.

“Action was immediately taken in response to the concern and no further concerns have been formally raised.

“As the matter had been addressed, it was not raised with Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora (HNZ).”

Since the complaint was an employment-related matter, ACC was unable to provide further details.

ACC also confirmed an account by staff members that Bennett appeared shirtless during a video call in January.

“Mr Bennett stated he was unaware that the laptop’s video camera was on and immediately rectified the situation.”

The spokesperson said it agreed to Bennett’s secondment at the request of Health NZ’s commissioner “as his input will benefit both HNZ and ACC”.

A spokesperson for Health New Zealand said its interim chief executive, Dr Dale Bramley, had not been aware of any of the issues raised in the media query and spoke to the chief executive of ACC immediately after receiving the query.

“The two chief executives also had a discussion last week concerning the short-term secondment and no issues were raised during that engagement. We therefore refer all further inquiries to ACC as the employer.”

John Bennett declined to comment to RNZ.

