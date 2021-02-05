PHOTOS: Waitangi Day commemorations through the lens

The eyes of the nation are on the Bay of Islands this week for the annual Waitangi Day commemorations.
This year's commemorations have seen many usual visitors stay away due to the Northland Covid scare last week.
Despite this, tens of thousands of people have flocked to the Bay this week for the annual events.
The Northern Advocate's reporters and photographers have been out on the ground all week catching the action.
Read More
- $150m fund established for Ngāpuhi while negotiating Treaty of Waitangi claims - NZ Herald
- Senior police officer Wane Wharerau named new Ngāpuhi chairman - NZ Herald
- Ngāpuhi: A multimillion-dollar settlement delayed by division - NZ Herald
- Ngāpuhi leader Rudy Taylor dies after lifetime of 'tireless advocacy' for Northland Māori - NZ ...