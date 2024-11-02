Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Philip Polkinghorne no longer a member of Auckland’s exclusive Northern Club

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The 71-year-old retired eye surgeon admitted possessing methamphetamine and a meth pipe. Video / Aja Lethaby / Mike Scott

Former Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne is no longer a member of the Northern Club, the Herald understands.

Last month, some members of the exclusive club spoke out about wanting Polkinghorne - who has been a member of the club since 1993 - to be blackballed.

Now, an inside

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand