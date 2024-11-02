The Herald asked Northern Club president Dr Arthur Morris this week whether Polkinghorne had been expelled from the club and he declined to comment, saying club memberships and processes are private matters.

No one the Herald spoke to was able to confirm whether Polkinghorne was asked to leave, or left of his own accord.

A businessperson and club member who wished to remain anonymous told the Herald, ”About time. Polkinghorne is an embarrassment to the club.”

On Friday Philip Polkinghorne, 71, was sentenced to 150 hours community service after pleading guilty to methamphetamine related charges.

He was acquitted in September of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna, after an eight-week trial at Auckland’s High Court, which is across the road from the club.

Hanna, a Counties-Manukau Health procurement executive, 63, was found dead in their Remuera mansion on Easter Monday 2021.

The subsequent trial heard evidence from the Crown that Polkinghorne was leading a double life, spending nearly $300,000 on sex workers including his ex-lover Madison Ashton, and using methamphetamine.

Following the trial, Lady Deborah Chambers KC said Polkinghorne’s continued membership of the Northern Club would lower its reputation.

She told the Herald in October Polkinghorne had breached rule 43 of the club, which states “If any member behaves either in or out of the clubhouse in a manner detrimental to the interests of the club, the committee shall be entitled to resolve to render such member liable to expulsion”.

“The evidence at the trial indicated he is not a suitable person to be a member,” Lady Chambers said.

Lady Chambers said if the eye doctor walked into the club, he would not be welcome, and she would leave.

“I’m sure people would stand up and walk out if he comes in. I don’t want to have dinner with someone like him” she said.

The Northern Club began as a gentlemen’s club in 1869 and opened its doors to women in 1990.

According to its website, the club has more than 2000 members from the professional and business communities. The website claims admittance is not based on gender, wealth or ancestry.

The Herald understands the annual membership fee is $1890 plus voluntary levies of about $800, with the nomination process taking about three months.

Candidates require a proposer, a seconder and three supporters who are all members of the club.

Jim Farmer KC told the Herald he had just become a partner at Russell McVeagh when he joined the Northern Club in 1975.

He believed Polkinghorne should not continue to be a member based on his drug convictions.

“I think it’s good he’s gone, he shouldn’t be a member.”

