Dr Jordan joined the Pharmac Board in December 2021 and his term was due to end in December 2024.

“I am told Dr Jordan has made a significant contribution to Pharmac’s strategic direction and operational focus over the past few years.

“Other Board members, the Chief Executive and the teams at Pharmac have greatly appreciated the clinical expertise and insights he has brought to his role on the Board, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Seymour would appoint a new board member in due course, she said.

In his letter to Pharmac, Seymour had also said there were some illnesses and treatments where ethnicity was a factor, and that he had never argued that ethnicity should not be considered in cases where it genuinely was a factor.

Bennett said Seymour’s letter had set out clearly the need for Pharmac to consider the voices of all New Zealanders, and highlighted the focus on a social investment approach.

As part of National’s coalition agreement with Act, Seymour has been tasked with reforming Pharmac’s funding model, to account for positive fiscal impacts on the Crown of funding more medicines.

Pharmac will be required to update its statement of intent to reflect the government’s priorities, and continue to outline how it is implementing the findings from the 2022 review.

- RNZ