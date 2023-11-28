The motorist found two holes drilled in the bottom of their gas tank after a day at Wilson Carpark Albany.

The motorist found two holes drilled in the bottom of their gas tank after a day at Wilson Carpark Albany.

Thieves are drilling holes in petrol tanks and draining them - hitting motorists not only with the cost of gas but also replacing expensive petrol tanks.

Last week an Auckland motorist revealed their car had been drained of petrol after they parked at Wilson Carpark in Albany and went to work.

Sometime between 8 am and 7 pm on Tuesday, thieves climbed under the motorist’s car and drilled two holes in their gas tank - draining a full tank of petrol.

The person posted a warning on social media for others to be wary when parking their car.

“The carpark has no CCTV or any way of me finding out who did this,” the person said.

“I will definitely be on edge going forward on where I park my car.”

Gareth Heeps from Torbay Service Station had helped two customers recently who had their tanks drilled and drained.

He had also heard from other workshop owners that they had also noticed a rise in the number of similar incidents.

Heeps said as well as the cost of the stolen and replacement gas victims were also hit with a bill to have the gas tank replaced.

This cost upwards of $700 for an easy repair on Japanese cars where secondhand parts were readily available.

The cost could skyrocket depending on the type of car, availability of the part and how much labour was required to get the tank out and change the pump over to the replacement tank.

The customer parked at Wilson Parking Albany said there was no CCTV of the incident.

Secondhand parts were not always an option.

“I imagine a genuine new fuel tank would be significantly more expensive,” Heeps said.

There was also the cost of the stolen petrol and refilling the tank - around $400 for two 60L tanks.

“Then there is also the cost of getting the car to the workshop by towtruck,” Heeps said.

Heeps said 4WD and SUV vehicles were more vulnerable as it was easier to get under them and drill out the tanks.

“Unfortunately there isn’t a lot that can be done to prevent this from happening aside from having the car parked somewhere secure.”

Haylee Twort from the AA said there was no data available to show the number of petrol thefts.

“The AA advises motorists, when possible, to always park in a well-lit and publicly visible location which is more likely to deter thieves,” she said.

“If you have access to a garage at home, it’s wise to secure your car inside overnight.”

Police were unable to provide immediate information as petrol theft data was not easily accessible.

Wilson Carparking has been approached for comment.



