Petrol panic: Long queues forming at stations before fuel tax is back

Massive queues outside of the Manukau Mobil this evening. Photo / Supplied

Massive queues outside of the Manukau Mobil this evening. Photo / Supplied

Massive queues are forming outside Auckland petrol stations as motorists try to take advantage of the last days of cheaper petrol.

The price per litre will jump around 29 cents per litre from July 1, 2023 with government subsidies on petrol excise duty and road user charges set to end.

On June 30, the 25 cents per litre discount on petrol will be added at the pump - by the time GST is added the reinstated tax will add nearly 29 cents per litre to the price.

Outside the Manukau Mobil petrol station, which is advertising a litre of 91 unleaded for $2.24 for cars with 10 cent discount today for card holders, there is a massive queue of cars outside.

On Saturday, people took to social media posting photos of long lines outside the Costco Westgate of cars waiting to fill up.

This week, on fuel comparison app Gaspy, a litre of 91 unleaded in Auckland ranged from $2.14 to $2.77 per litre.

With tax added the cheapest available would be $2.43 for 91 and $3.06 per litre for the most expensive.

The majority of service stations are charging $2.49 for a litre of 91 - around $2.78 after 1 July.

For motorists fuelling up with Premium 95 or 98 octane, the price will easily click over $3 per litre, depending on where you fill up.

The fuel discounts were initially introduced in March 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lead to a spike in fuel prices.

Discounted fuel then continued as part of the Government’s cost of living relief package.

Over the weekend, Terry Collins from the AA urged motorists to fuel up early to avoid queues at petrol stations.

Massive queues outside of the Manukau Mobil this evening. Photo / Supplied

“I’d encourage people not to leave filling up to the last minute if they want to avoid queues or the pumps running dry.”

He said service stations overseas had been swamped with motorists in the same circumstances causing long queues and hazards.

“Also, to avoid the possibility that some petrol stations might sell out if there’s a final rush in your neighbourhood, take advantage of the lower prices a day or two early.”

The message was supported by Simon Bradwell of the Motor Trade Association who urged motorists to be kind to staff if there were delays.

“At this stage, it’s hard to know how things will play out when the subsidy ends. What we would ask is that motorists don’t take out any frustrations on service station staff. They aren’t the ones responsible for prices going up when the subsidy ends,” Bradwell said.

“Similarly, if there are queues on June 30 as people look to fill up, don’t get impatient with staff. Everyone will be doing their best.”