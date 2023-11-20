Coalition talks drag on, Chris Hipkins makes a subtle dig and calls for favourite getaway spot to be off limits in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A proposal to change the name of one of the Hutt Valley’s most famous suburbs is being considered tomorrow, with councillors deciding whether Petone should become Pito-one.

Numerous iwi groups have brought the proposal to the council, seeking endorsement to correct a historic “misspelling” made by early settlers.

Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry backs the move and has already written a draft letter of support - ready to be tweaked and sent to the New Zealand Geographic Board for endorsement - if the Hutt City Council votes in favour of the spelling change tomorrow.

Barry’s letter states the application to revert the name back to its original moniker is “consistent with the objective of [the city council’s] naming policy to ensure we use correct names to protect and enhance the character and heritage of Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai”.

It describes Pito-one as translating to “end of sand beach”.

The council’s agenda speaks of the history of the name Pito-one. It describes the name as being defined by the Pito-one pā, “home of the Rangatira Honiana Te Puni Kōkopu and the Te Āti Awa hapū of Ngāti Te Whiti, Ngāti Tāwhirikura, Te Matehou/Ngāti Hāmua and some others”.

In 1850, Pito-one pā was said to be the “largest and best fortified” within the Wellington region.

The agenda notes the “evolution of Pito-one to Petone” follows a colonial settlement during the latter half of the 19th century.

Petone is described by the council as a “misspelling” of the area’s original name.

The meeting document continues, saying: “Development in the region has removed virtually any trace of Mana Whenua presence.”

The Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One (Ngauranga to Petone) section of Te Ara Tupua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis, a local councillor for the Petone area, supports the suburb going back to the original spelling, saying the discussion is “probably long overdue”.

Lewis spoke of Pito-one’s cultural significance, saying: “It was changed right back in the day when the settlers landed ... we all like to have our name said properly, and I think it’s an honourable thing to do to take it right back to its proper name.”

The Geographic Board has the authority to change the name and must consult on the matter.

Lewis hoped it wouldn’t be seen as controversial by locals.

“Most people are using this now - Waka Kotahi names everything both names ... it’s really nice and it educates people.”

Petone Community Board chairman Mike Fisher also supports the idea, saying Pito-one was “correcting a misspelling” of the suburb’s name.

“Pito-one was the original place name,” he said. “Over the years since the settlers arrived, it was misspelt and the pronunciation changed.”

Chief Honiana Te Puni, known as Epuni, lived and died at Pito-one pā. Te Puni was a signatory of Te Tiriti O Waitangi.

Fisher said: “There’s no trace of that pā in the area now, although it’s obviously of great cultural significance to mana whenua.”

He hoped Hutt Valley residents would be in support of the change.

“In this case, it’s the same name - it’s just correcting its pronunciation and spelling. I would imagine although there might be some people who find it a bit of a nuisance or might have an issue with it, I don’t see it should be as controversial as perhaps other name changes that have happened in the past.”

Lewis agreed, telling NZME there will be a lot of people who spell their business names as “Petone” but “there’s nothing to stop them changing”.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, social housing and transport.