About 200 protesters massed at Dunedin’s port to confront Winston Peters over his refusal to recognise a Palestine state – but the Foreign Minister slipped in unseen.
Peters and Shane Jones were in Dunedin to open Port Otago’s $13.5 million rail siding, a key step in the fast-tracked Southern Linkinland port project near Mosgiel.
Demonstrators gathering outside the port called Peters’ position “a moral failure” and demanded New Zealand align with countries such as Australia, Britain and Canada, which have formally recognised Palestine in recent months.
Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Shame on you” and “Free Palestine”, as well as playing sirens and music while Peters addressed port workers.
He defended the Government’s stance on Palestine after criticism for refusing recognition at the UN last week.
“The United Nations is calling out for leadership and influence to take place. That is taking place. We’ve got a bit of a chance here, a serious chance, and the Arabic countries are seriously coming in behind the plan.”
He said the Government was focused on supporting diplomatic efforts.
“It literally will take a long time, but it gives us hope. Let’s see if we can give peace a chance in this case.”
On three New Zealanders detained by Israeli authorities after joining the Gaza aid flotilla, Peters said they had acted against advice.
“We told them not to go. They’re not being abducted, they’ve not been kidnapped, they’ll be put on a plane and sent home.”
Opposition parties have blasted the Government’s stance.
Labour described it as an “embarrassment on the world stage”, while the Green Party accused Peters of “cowardice”, saying recognition is one of the few levers New Zealand has to signal its opposition to human rights abuses.
Protest organisers in Dunedin said Peters’ comments ignored widespread public sympathy for Palestinians.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon defended Peters’ position, saying recognition should not be reduced to “a symbolic gesture” while conditions on the ground remain unstable.
