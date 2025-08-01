Advertisement
Updated

Peter Waihape raped and murdered a sex worker, won’t be granted early release by Parole Board

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Peter Waihape was sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch to preventive detention and a minimum 18-year non-parole period for the murder, abduction and rape of a Christchurch prostitute in December 2005 and the abduction and rape of another woman a few days earlier.

A man who raped a sex worker, then ran her over with his car, reportedly laughing as he did, before throwing her half-naked body into a river has failed to secure an early release from prison.

However, for the first time in nearly 10 years, Peter Waihape has consented

