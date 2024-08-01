Peter Waihape was sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch to preventive detention and a minimum 18-year non-parole period for the murder, abduction and rape of a Christchurch prostitute in December 2005 and the abduction and rape of another woman a few days earlier.
Waihape was also sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the abduction and sexual violation of a teenager just three days before the killing.
“It is dangerous to speculate you will not offend again in the future,” said Justice Chisholm.
It was revealed at sentencing that Waihape had prior convictions spanning five pages.
The recidivist criminal became eligible for parole this year and first appeared before the board on January 25.
Board chairman Sir Ron Young said while Waihape “seems to behave well” in prison there were “a number of serious concerns” about him.
“He began treatment in 2014 but withdrew his consent after seven sessions. At that stage, he was aggressive although not directly towards the psychologist. He has had no treatment since that time,” said Sir Ron.
“He had accordingly instructed counsel that he was willing to resume work on an individual basis with a psychologist and to complete any programme available in the voluntary protective custody environment,” said panel convenor Neville Trendle.
“For his part, Mr Waihape told us that when he was previously seen by the psychologist, he was not ready to engage. He was very entitled. He reacted inappropriately and he had recognised that since.
“He said he had grown considerably since then and reflected on the hindsight he had gained.
“He had addressed his own conduct with others ... He said that he was now accepting that he needed help.”
The board had no option to deny parole for the violent offender.
“Mr Waihape accepted there is work to be done before he is seen by the board again,” Trendle said.
“We will schedule him to return to the board in 12 months.”
